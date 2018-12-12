Two Beautiful Timelapse Videos Of Flowers Exploding Into Bloom

December 12, 2018

Because instant gratification is where it's at-- "What's 'it's'?" My attention span. These are two timelapse videos from Slovakian filmmaker Majo Chudý of a bunch of flowers blooming much quicker than would be required to see it happen in real-time. Flowers: one of the most decent things Mother Nature has ever produced. And, not to brag or anything, but I have somewhat of a green thumb. Unfortunately, it's somewhat more black and purple which I'm pretty sure is a bacterial infection that's gonna kill me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Robin, who agrees the best flowers are the ones picked from your own garden and presented to a lover.

  • FEED ME!

  • Jenness

    Beautiful but sleep inducing

  • GeneralDisorder

    Just like... huh. I don't have a relevant ex-girlfriend/ex-wife joke here... Nevermind then.

