Tuba Repurposed As Bathroom Sink, Tenor Horns As Urinals

December 28, 2018

This is a shot of Redditor marc_urzz's step-uncle's bathroom, starring a tuba he repurposed as the sink. There's also an unrelated shot (well, minus somebody else had the idea of repurposing brass instruments for bathroom use) of three tenor horns that were converted into urinals. Damn, if only they were all in the same bathroom and there were a couple guys on toilets blasting some bass you'd have yourself a-- "Pretty shitty band." Okay I was going to say international supergroup, but I supposed we can't all see potential.

Keep going for a photo of the tenor horn urinals while I speculate if it was really necessary to frame the shot with a guy posing like he's about to pee. They're urinals, we get it.

Thanks to Dunc, who informed me he was draining his flute even as he sent the tip. Wow, too much information. Jk jk, was anybody else in the bathroom? Were you humming a song?

  • bonz-1@msn.com

    The tenor horn bells are cut right at the point where they are 1 1/4" so they can tie neatly into the p-trap. The rest is show. There is either a pull chain flush valve out of sight or water runs slowly but constantly out the 1"or 3/4" copper pipe at the top of the bell like the urinal troughs at large and busy venues.

  • bonz-1@msn.com

    The tuba has a plate of some sort installed just inside the bell with an 1 1/4" drain fitting in the center. From there it's plumbed just like a pedestal sink, you just can't see it. Only the very top of the bell gets wet. The rest is show.

  • Deksam

    Whua whaah whaah whuuuuuuaaaaaahhh....

  • sizzlepants

    I'm saddened at the sight of musical instruments being repurposed into plumbing.

    You're never going to find a tuba for under $1000 and that's going to be crap quality (tee-hee). A good piece is going to be 5 figures.

    There are students in underfunded schools who can't even have a music program and this rich dick has a horn section in their bathroom. Sad.

  • Closet Nerd

    "Ummmm, that is NOT what I meant when I said I wanted a BLOW JOB!!!!
    Now there is pee-pee spray all over my shirt.... this is worse than those Dyson Urinals they have next to the sink!"

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    yeah, i peed in one of those once, and it just got everywhere

  • Closet Nerd

    And the after-taste.... ugh

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'm sure to someone out there this is pure tuba piss fetish porn.

  • Jenness

    I think this is really cool - but my only question is cleaning. So long as all the tubes are inaccessible to water (they've fully stopped it up then it's all good. If not, there are too many ways for bacteria to grow so I'm curious about the internal plumbing and what they use to clean it.

  • Bling Nye

    Guessing it's plumbed similarly to the urinals, if you look at the bottom of those the outlet pipe connects where it curves; water wouldn't get any higher up on the other side than where the outlet connects, and that's assuming it's not all going in a straight shot to the outlet. Guessing they cut the instrument to attach the pipe but in a way it looks like the instrument is intact.

    Besides, all kind of moot since the bacterial growth is on the outlet side with a big air gap... https://en.wikipedia.org/wi... and you don't concern yourself with cleaning your outlet pipes do you?

  • Hilda J. Brown

  • Douchy McDouche

    Why are you planning on playing them?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    a tenor for my tenner? appropriate.

  • Jenness
