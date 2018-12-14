Trust Fall!: Portly Gentleman Crushes Buddy From Chair

December 14, 2018

trust-crush.jpg

Seen here during the very lit after-hours portion of their holiday party, this is a short video of a portly gentleman trust-falling into the arms of his significantly smaller friend. Although it's really more of a trust-crush. Still, I feel like this went just about as well as they could have possibly hoped for, although based on the way he's holding himself afterwards, it appears the smaller man may have broken his penis. That's why I tape mine to my calf! "Calf?!" *wink*

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how in that first screencap he looks like Uncle Fester lighting a lightbulb in his mouth.

Thanks to Linby, who knows what I like, and I like bad ideas you can see failing from a mile away.

A Closeup Of The Sun Taken By The Closest Probe We've Sent

Previous Story

Freaky Deaky: Every Online 3D Model Of Mickey Mouse 3D Printed As A Single Unit

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bad ideas, but did his back finally crack?, hurting yourself, ke-runch, no pain no gain, oops, ouch, pain, so are you both supposed to end writhing around in pain like that?, that wasn't supposed to happen, the hulk you are not, video, woopsie, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post