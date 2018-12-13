The US Map Of The Most Googled 'Should I _____?' For Each State

December 13, 2018

Because why search your heart when you can search the internet, this is a US Map highlighting the most commonly Googled ending of the phrase 'Should I _____?' for each state. Of course if you find yourself just Googling an important life decision looking for answers I can't help but feel like you already know the answer, you just aren't admitting it to yourself. Also, to all the should I votes, yes, to all the yellows, yes, Pennsylvania absolutely not and Hawaii WTF are you thinking?

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees Google is what Magic 8-Balls used to be for.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Virginia is the only state asking the real questions.

  • Douchy McDouche

    You know if you're asking Google if you should have a baby the answer is definitely - hell no.

  • Corky McButterpants

    🇧LUE Misc? Shouldn't it be:
    🇦pathy.

  • Closet Nerd

    Minnesota to Mississippi is asking, "Should i lose weight?"
    Meanwhile, Illinois is asking about "breaking up with her boyfriend...."
    Am I missing something?
    Is Illinois full of hot chicks, or just girls that think they're hot?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    These are mode average searches, so it could be 101 searches for lose weight vs 100 breakup in Minnesota, and 100 lose weight to 101 breakup in Illinois. Without the spread it's difficult to tell how different the various states actually are from each other.

  • Mark

    Don't assume its the girls doing the googling. Maybe the midwest is full of overweight guys. :-)

  • Closet Nerd

    Nah.... guys don't care

  • Munihausen

    Summertime in Chicago is fun.

  • Closet Nerd

    Fat Bottomed Girls make the Rockin World go round!

  • Eric Ord

    Minnesota #1

  • MustacheHam

    Mine is debatable on a yes or no depending on the location of where should I do it.

  • Ez

    I tried it out just for science. 'Should I stay or should I go lyrics' was the top result.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Mine says "should I get a flu shot" followed by some Clash.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Same...

  • Muriel A. Haase

  • Ollie Williams

    I can assure you the answer to my states question is, "No."

  • Wooder

    Like "Should I cut my hair?"...

