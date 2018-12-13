The US Map Of The Most Googled 'Should I _____?' For Each State

Because why search your heart when you can search the internet, this is a US Map highlighting the most commonly Googled ending of the phrase 'Should I _____?' for each state. Of course if you find yourself just Googling an important life decision looking for answers I can't help but feel like you already know the answer, you just aren't admitting it to yourself. Also, to all the should I votes, yes, to all the yellows, yes, Pennsylvania absolutely not and Hawaii WTF are you thinking?

