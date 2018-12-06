The Old DC Super Friends Edited To Perform Wu-Tang Clan's 'Triumph'

Note: Parental advisory, explicit content.

This is a video edited by Mylo The Cat (previously) to make the characters in the old DC Super Friends cartoon perform Wu-Tang Clan's 'Triumph'. Obviously, it was a real delight to watch all these superheroes rapping Wu-Tang lyrics. I actually just made my two young nephews watch it, and I could tell they were learning. There's just so much important information to absorb, if I could go back in time and focus on listening to Wu-Tang instead of going to high school or college I 100% would and I'd probably be a rocket right now. "You mean a rocket scientist?" Just a rocket, anybody can be a scientist.

