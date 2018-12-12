That's Life: Man Robbed Of Perfect Bowling Game By A Pin Slide

In life in a nutshell news, this is a video of a Lancaster, Pennsylvania man who's bowled a perfect game prior to throwing his second extra ball in the tenth frame, and getting robbed of a perfect 300 score when the 7 pin fails to fall and instead only slides into the middle of the original pin placement. When reached for comment about the incident, the world's leading bowling expert had this to say: "Bummer. This is a bummer, man. That's a...that's a bummer." Then I heard him spark a lighter and after some coughing asked if I could pick him up some half & half.

Keep going for the video, complete with devastated league crowd reaction.

