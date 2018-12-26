'Starry Planet', A Printed Canvas Of Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' With The Solar System's Planets Added

December 26, 2018

starry-planet-1.jpg

This is the $20 'Starry Planet Wall Art' available from ThinkGeek. It's a printed-on-canvas recreation of Van Gogh's iconic 'The Starry Night', but with the planets of our solar system added. The canvas measures 20" x 16" (for reference, 'The Starry Night' is 36 1/4" x 29") and, wait -- is that Earth? What planet is this supposed to be on, and why does it look like earth is in front of that mountain? Regardless, just imagine -- this is your view. You're turning a large black dial with strange numbers and symbols on it. Five quick beeps indicate the super laser is now locked on earth. You eye the big red button, but....I slap it before you can. FIREWORKS.

Keep going for a shot of what the piece would not look like in my apartment, and a closeup.

starry-planet-2.jpg

starry-planet-3.jpg

Thanks to becca b, who agrees Van Gogh is probably rolling in his grave rubbing where his ear used to be right now.

  • Douchy McDouche

    But why though?

  Well that adds nothing.
    Like most of Eric Ord's posts.
    https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Jenness

    You're right, it actually detracts

  Eric Ord
  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS I was going to say that this painting somehow represented my FIRSTS and shitposts, but anyone who knows me knows that's The Great Red Dragon and the Woman Clothed in Sun.

