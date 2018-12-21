Speed Climber Blasts Up Wall In Under Six Seconds

December 21, 2018

This is a short video of Iranian athlete Reza Alipourshenazandifar's winning speed climbing run (climb) from last year's World Games held in Wroclaw, Poland. He practically just jumps up the wall in 5.57 seconds. If I didn't know any better, I'd say this was just a clever camera trick like they used to use in the original Batman series to make it appear like Batman and Robin were climbing up the side of a building. And I don't know any better, so I'm saying that's exactly what this is.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees somebody needs to try out for Ninja Warrior.

  • FearlessFarris

    Just had Taco Bell. Was told the only toilet was on top of that wall.

  • Beard

    He climbs faster than I run.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    meanwhile, i'd take 15 minutes to get up to the 9th hold and then spend another 10 minutes stationary trying to convince myself to reach for the next one before eventually falling off from overgripping the entire time.

    my hands are getting sweaty even thinking about this.

  • Geekologie

    I tried the climbing wall at a mall once and pulled the entire wall down

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Maybe go on a diet? You can burn 1,000 calories a day drinking a liter of ice-cold water everyday.

  • James Mcelroy

    maybe you should stick to watersports?

