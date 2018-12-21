Speed Climber Blasts Up Wall In Under Six Seconds

This is a short video of Iranian athlete Reza Alipourshenazandifar's winning speed climbing run (climb) from last year's World Games held in Wroclaw, Poland. He practically just jumps up the wall in 5.57 seconds. If I didn't know any better, I'd say this was just a clever camera trick like they used to use in the original Batman series to make it appear like Batman and Robin were climbing up the side of a building. And I don't know any better, so I'm saying that's exactly what this is.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees somebody needs to try out for Ninja Warrior.