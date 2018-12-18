So Much Christmas Spirit: Video Of A Guy In A Truck Completely Covered In Christmas Lights Doing Donuts At Night

Because we all celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in our own way, this is a video of a man in a pickup truck completely covered in Christmas lights (plus a snowman inflatable) doing some tire-squealing donuts. It's pretty magical. So, do you think Santa is jealous? I mean he's been driving the same sleigh forever now, he's bound to feel like he's due for an upgrade. You know everyone's so busy telling Santa what they want nobody stops to ask him what he wants. So, what do you want, Santa? *Santa whispering* Okay, I regret asking, I really do.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees nothing says happy holidays like laying down some rubber in a pickup completely covered in Christmas lights.