So Much Christmas Spirit: Video Of A Guy In A Truck Completely Covered In Christmas Lights Doing Donuts At Night

December 18, 2018

Because we all celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in our own way, this is a video of a man in a pickup truck completely covered in Christmas lights (plus a snowman inflatable) doing some tire-squealing donuts. It's pretty magical. So, do you think Santa is jealous? I mean he's been driving the same sleigh forever now, he's bound to feel like he's due for an upgrade. You know everyone's so busy telling Santa what they want nobody stops to ask him what he wants. So, what do you want, Santa? *Santa whispering* Okay, I regret asking, I really do.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees nothing says happy holidays like laying down some rubber in a pickup completely covered in Christmas lights.

New Christmas Tunes Generated By Artificial Intelligence

Previous Story

A Compilation Of Every Time Yoda Says 'Hmmm' In The Star Wars Movies

Next Story
  • Wooder

    LOVE Frosty in the back grabbing the holy #$%@ handles.
    Just need Rudolph glowing his nose and it would be perfect.

    You know christmas is near when this happens.

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

    It's been one yr since I quit my last job and I am so happy now.... I started to work on-line, for a company I discovered over internet, for a few hours every day, and I profit now much more than I did on my last job... My check for last 30 days was 9,000 $... Amazing thing about this work is that I have more time with my kids...and that the only requirement for the job is simple typing skills and internet connection... I am in a position to dedicate quality time with my friends and family and take care of my babies and also going on family vacation with them very often. Don't ignore this chance and make sure to respond quickly. Check it out, what it is about... see this

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: christmas, christmas lights, getting into the spirit, happy holidays!, laying down some rubber, lights, makes sense to me, oh yeah that's the stuff, santa, the true meaning of christmas, tis the season, truck, vroom vroom, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post