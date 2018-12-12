Snake Slithers Into Police Station In Thailand To Attack A Man

December 12, 2018

This is some security cam footage from a police station in Northern Thailand of a snake that slithers through the door and immediately tries to attack a man waiting to report an incident. The man manages to fight the snake off with his feet before grabbing it by the head and tail and offering it to a policeman (who's clearly afraid of the animal and would never make it on G.I. Joe's elite task force to take on C.O.B.R.A.), before taking it outside. Obviously, this was probably the second no-good rotten snake this man had to report that day.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this wasn't a hit-snake hired to take this man out before he could snitch to police.

Thanks to Cal, who agrees killer snakes for hire is big business these days.

'Plant-Robot Hybrid' Actively Drives Itself To The Best Light

Previous Story

Oh, Just An Owl Waiting At The Window To Deliver A Letter

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Notice how during the incident the guy never left his chair. It's the huge pair of balls that were weighing him down.

  • Doog

    Nagini doing the Dark Lord's business, no doubt.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    what kind though

  • lushkneebumbuild

    the snake didn't want him to talk

  • The guy owed the snake money.

  • Deksam

    Plissken making his move on a suspect... He's losing it.

  • Jenness

    That guy was walking quite odd - I wonder if he got bitten? That's amazing he had that much wherewithal to catch him with his feet like that.

  • PUNX

    I think it was because he shit his pants. didn't want to squish it

  • Tigerh8r

    Another location I no longer want on by bucket list.

  • We didn't see how it started...maybe the guy said something...
    ;-)

  • Matt Fricke

    Probably something along the lines of Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Badger Mushroom Mushroom...

  • Bling Nye

    Send a snake to eat a rat.

  • Its videos like this that make me LOVE the Midwest!!! "Run for your life, Its a Deer!!. Look out for that vicious bloodthirsty cottontail rabbit!"

  • lushkneebumbuild

    my neighbor's cat got disemboweled by a rabbit

  • Ghost Pirates

    What a shitty cat.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: admittedly a pretty solid sneak attack, animals, attack!, biting things, doing battle, fight! fight! fight!, holy smokes, i'm coming to get you, peekaboo!, police, security cam, snake, well there goes my thailand trip, when animals attack
Previous Post
Next Post