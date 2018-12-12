Snake Slithers Into Police Station In Thailand To Attack A Man

This is some security cam footage from a police station in Northern Thailand of a snake that slithers through the door and immediately tries to attack a man waiting to report an incident. The man manages to fight the snake off with his feet before grabbing it by the head and tail and offering it to a policeman (who's clearly afraid of the animal and would never make it on G.I. Joe's elite task force to take on C.O.B.R.A.), before taking it outside. Obviously, this was probably the second no-good rotten snake this man had to report that day.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this wasn't a hit-snake hired to take this man out before he could snitch to police.

Thanks to Cal, who agrees killer snakes for hire is big business these days.