Smooth: Guy Faceplants Into Wall Playing Virtual Reality Game

This is a short video of a man so enamored with a virtual reality game that he forgets his body exists in the real world with real things like walls and proceeds to faceplant into one. But why did they blur the monitor that was showing what he was playing? Was this perhaps an ADULT game? "Clearly it's Virtual Motorboating 6." LOLOL. Wait *launching Steam* is that a real game?

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees it's only a matter of time until we have virtual reality games where things that happen in the game also happen in real life. Heck yeah! *swan dives into virtual volcano*