Six Pediatricians Ate LEGO Minifig Heads To Calm Parents' Concerns About Their Kids Eating Small Toys

Mmmm, so many snacks to choose from!

In a recent study published in the Journal Of Pediatrics And Child Health, which includes both SHAT (Stool Consistency And Travel) and FART (Found And Retrieved Time) scores, six pediatricians each recently swallowed a LEGO minifig head to see how long the piece of plastic would take to pass through their body, and if it had any effect on their digestive tract. The hope is that the results would help calm would-be frantic parents after their little one finds out what a LEGO tastes like. On average, it took 1.71 days to pass the head (although one doctor never actually found, leading at least one blogger to speculate somebody doesn't know how to dig through a turd with a stick), and unsurprisingly had zero effect on their digestive tracts. Well of course it didn't, you chose the easiest, pea-sized round piece to swallow. Now try a 2 x 8 brick. SPOILER: You can feel every stud on the way out like a colon toothbrush.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees if you're only going to eat minifig heads, you should at least knock back a handful like Skittles.