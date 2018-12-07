Scaring The Children: Guy Pretends He's Dead On Zipline At Indoor Playground For Kids

This is a short video of Twitter user MF C. Lay pretending to be dead while riding the zipline at one of those indoor children's playgrounds. It was a good effort, but I don't think any of the kids really cared. They probably just thought he was really tired, like when I was a kid and saw my elderly neighbor Mr. Davidson sitting on his porch for a week straight one summer. Eventually my dad and uncle went to go check on him, and my uncle confirmed that he was, in fact, just tired -- dead tired. I still remember his chuckle. I didn't really understand what he meant at the time because I was only four, but I never saw Mr. Davidson after that. Sucks too because he always said when I got older he was gonna teach me how to make my own homemade fireworks. *lifts hands from keyboard to reveal only six and a half fingers* I had to learn on my own.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clark, for giving me something to do this weekend.