Scaring The Children: Guy Pretends He's Dead On Zipline At Indoor Playground For Kids

December 7, 2018

This is a short video of Twitter user MF C. Lay pretending to be dead while riding the zipline at one of those indoor children's playgrounds. It was a good effort, but I don't think any of the kids really cared. They probably just thought he was really tired, like when I was a kid and saw my elderly neighbor Mr. Davidson sitting on his porch for a week straight one summer. Eventually my dad and uncle went to go check on him, and my uncle confirmed that he was, in fact, just tired -- dead tired. I still remember his chuckle. I didn't really understand what he meant at the time because I was only four, but I never saw Mr. Davidson after that. Sucks too because he always said when I got older he was gonna teach me how to make my own homemade fireworks. *lifts hands from keyboard to reveal only six and a half fingers* I had to learn on my own.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clark, for giving me something to do this weekend.

Learning By Looking: An Animated Timeline Of 7 Million Years Of Human Evolution

Previous Story

Six Pediatricians Ate LEGO Minifig Heads To Calm Parents' Concerns About Their Kids Eating Small Toys

Next Story
  • Eric Ord

    Vid is me not posting so much on Geekologie message boards these days :(

  • Closet Nerd

    EXACTLY WHAT I THOUGHT OF

  • Douchy McDouche

    All the kids are on their phones.

  • sizzlepants

    Too much arm control to be convincing.

  • Geekologie

    CSI: Sizzlepants

  • sizzlepants

    Please fund me!!!

  • Lovella Ide

    1 yr ago I resigned from my previous work and that decision was a life changer for me.... I started working over internet, over a site I discovered over internet, several hrs each day, and I profit now much more than I did on my office job... My paycheck for last month was $9,000... The best thing about this gig is that I have more free time with my family...and the only thing required is basic typing skills and access to internet... I am in a position to dedicate quality time with my relatives and buddies and take care of my babies and also going on holiday break together with them very routinely. Here is what I do https://bay25.com

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: children, having a great time, i'm sorry sir but you're banned from the playpalace from now on, mommy is that man okay?, pretending to be dead (is one of my go-to pranks on my girlfriend -- ketchup goes a long way), scaring the children, so that's what that looks like, twitter, video
Previous Post
Next Post