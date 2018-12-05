Real Products That Exist: The Super Mario Bros Piranha Plant Hand Puppet

December 5, 2018

piranha-plant-puppet.gif

This is the $40 Super Mario Gigantic Piranha Plant Puppet available from ThinkGeek. They also have a $25 Bowser puppet available in case you're serious about winning this year's Christmas holiday family talent show. The piranha plant puppet measures about 11-inches tall at rest, but can extend 13-inches out of its pipe when you stick your hand in for a total of 24-inches of freaky handjob fetish fun. Unfortunately, unlike some of its video game counterparts, this piranha plant doesn't shoot fireballs, although I see no reason why, with the addition of a can of Axe body spray and a lighter, your family's Christmas tree not being in flames couldn't be quickly remedied.

Keep going for several more shots.

piranha-plant-puppet-1.jpg

piranha-plant-puppet-2.jpg

piranha-plant-puppet-3.jpg

bowser-puppet.gif

Thanks to Allyson S, for reminding me of the first time I won a talent show with a puppet show. "When was that?" Only in my wildest dreams.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's cute. I both love and hate it. Like a baby seal,

