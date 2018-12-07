Real Products That Exist: The Star Trek TNG Captain's Tea Set

This is the Star Trek Captain's Tea Set available exclusively from ThinkGeek ($60). It includes a teapot with the United Federation of Planets logo, sugar bowl, creamer pitcher and two teacups with the Starfleet Command logo, and two saucers with Star Trek: The Next Generation's 'U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D' designation. Admittedly, I like the handles on the teacups, they look like they'll make them easy to drop. And you know how I feel about breaking things. "It's one of the very few things you're good at." Please *wiping Greg's laptop off his desk with a flourish* It's the ONLY thing I'm good at.

Keep going for one more shot while I write an angry email complaining these look nothing like the actual clear glass teacup Captain Picard drank his Earl Grey out of.

Thanks to carey, who agrees regardless of what you're drinking tea out of, you better keep that pinkie finger up so everyone knows you're fancy-pants.