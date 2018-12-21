Real Products That Exist: Flasks That Look Like Popsicles

December 21, 2018

popsicle-flask-1.jpg

Because apparently there's a market for absolutely everything, these are the $20 stainless steel Ice-Pop Flasks available from Fred. They come in raspberry and grape colors and hold three ounces of your favorite booze. Wait -- three ounces? A traditional pocket flask is typically eight ounces. If you're going to carry a flask that only holds three you might as well just hold the liquor in your mouth until you're ready to swallow and puke everywhere. "You're a true man of wisdom, GW." What can I say, I've been around the block a few times. Granted completely lost driving around in circles, but still.

Keep going for one more shot(!).

popsicle-flask-2.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees no self-respecting security guard is ever going to let the stainless steel popsicle flasks in your purse slide.

  • Michael Knight

    yup, no one will notice you 'kicking back' to eat a popsicle.
    wow, learned something new, auto correct says capital 'p'... popsicles are a registered trade mark. thanks GW!

  • Ollie Williams

    Also, boobs.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I would buy those boobies. Or rent them. Whichever one's legal.

