Pro Pool Player Demonstrates 4 Minutes Of His Trick Shots

This is a video of a pool pro showing off almost four minutes of his various trick shots. I like how he edited the video to quickly cut from shot to shot too -- I hate videos that just waste my time with a bunch of dead air. My time is valuable, you know? "Nobody believes that." Mom! "Now stop counting the popcorn ceiling and help me with these groceries." Ugh, for the last time I'm not COUNTING, I'm looking for shapes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees the greatest pool trick of all time is pretending you're not a shark and hustling a bunch of suckers.