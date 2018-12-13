Pro Pool Player Demonstrates 4 Minutes Of His Trick Shots

December 13, 2018

This is a video of a pool pro showing off almost four minutes of his various trick shots. I like how he edited the video to quickly cut from shot to shot too -- I hate videos that just waste my time with a bunch of dead air. My time is valuable, you know? "Nobody believes that." Mom! "Now stop counting the popcorn ceiling and help me with these groceries." Ugh, for the last time I'm not COUNTING, I'm looking for shapes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees the greatest pool trick of all time is pretending you're not a shark and hustling a bunch of suckers.

  • Douchy McDouche

    One trick he has yet to master - having a life.

  • Steve

    The shot at 2:16 is surprisingly easy to make with the proper setup since it requires no English whatsoever. Most of the rest... forget about ever making shots like these in a bar to impress people unless you're bringing your own cue with a good tip and some soft chalk.

    Read Byrne's Treasury of Trick Shots in Pool and Billiards if you ever want to make shots like this while at the same time having almost no skill in actual billiards games.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Looks like there's trouble in River City.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I mean, he's pretty good, but for all the jumps and curve shots, he almost never manages to get the white ball in. Practice makes perfect, pool guy, you'll get there one day!

  • Jenness

    This is total f*ing magic right here. I'm completely impressed and awed - and I've been to the end of the internet so that's saying a lot.

  • Tigerh8r

    I know there's a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, I'm not sure I want to know what's in the pot at the end of the internet!

  • Ollie Williams

    A very large lemon party.

  • Muriel A. Haase

  • Wooder

    Wow! Be warned once you start watching its hard to look away.
    I wonder if he does adult birthday parties...

