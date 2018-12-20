Popeyes Selling 'Emotional Support' Chicken Meal Boxes In Philadelphia Airport Terminal

This is a shot of one of the limited edition Emotional Support Chicken boxes available from the Popeyes in terminal C of the Philadelphia International Airport. Some more info while I go grab myself some emotional support donuts and chocolate milk:

Starting Tuesday and for a limited time, travelers passing through Terminal C of Philadelphia International Airport can purchase the high-flying fowl - a fried chicken meal in a specially designed, chicken-themed carrier box, perfect for taking onto the next flight.

"We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there's no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh," said Hope Diaz, the company's chief marketing officer, in a statement. At $8.49, the Emotional Support Chicken tenders meal is the same price as its earth-bound kin.

Man, I don't know what it is with people who work at donut shops these days, but I haven't had a decently filled donut in years. It's like they only give you a single drop of filling because they know you can't see how much is in there when you buy it. They're laughing behind our backs! I remember when I was a kid donuts were practically exploding with filling. "This is about fried chicken, GW." Try to bring it on a flight and eat it next to me and we're both getting kicked off.

