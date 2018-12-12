'Plant-Robot Hybrid' Actively Drives Itself To The Best Light

This is a video demonstration of Elowan, a 'plant-robot hybrid' developed at MIT's Media Lab that uses input collected from its electrodes to amplify its natural signals and drive itself to the best light source. So basically it's a moth with an electric scooter:

In this experimental setup, electrodes are inserted into the regions of interest (stems and ground, leaf and ground). The weak signals are then amplified and sent to the robot to trigger movements to respective directions.

Such symbiotic interplay with the artificial could be extended further with exogenous extensions that provide nutrition, growth frameworks, and new defense mechanisms.

Fascinating. Of course if this plant-robot hybrid were smart it would ditch the wheels for a rocketship and go live on the sun like I'm always daydreaming about. "You'd burn up before you even got close." I'll wear this special suit. "Made out of match heads?" Hey I don't judge your daydreams, okay?

Keep going for the video while I yell at that plant to stop doing donuts in my flowerbed.

Thanks to hairless, who can't wait to get in an Uber with a plant driver.