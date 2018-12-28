Original Ninja Turtles Cartoon Edited So The Characters Perform Beastie Boys' 'Get It Together'

This is another great edit from Mylo The Cat (previously) featuring the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon from the late 80's to mid 90's edited to perform Beastie Boys' 'Get It Together'. Plus each character performs a different rapper from the song, with Master Splinter as Q-Tip, Raphael as Adrock, Donatello as Mike D, Michelangelo as MCA, and Leonardo as DJ Hurricane." A wonderful job, and this is probably one of my favorite ones of these, presumably because I like the Ninja Turtles and Beastie Boys so much, but possibly because it's the one I saw on a Friday before the New Year's holiday weekend so my endorphin levels are naturally higher than on a Monday morning in early March with no holidays in sight.

Keep going for the video and watch at full screen and volume and sing along.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who knows what I like, and my cubicle isn't covered with Ninja Turtle action figures for no reason.