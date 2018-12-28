Original Ninja Turtles Cartoon Edited So The Characters Perform Beastie Boys' 'Get It Together'

December 28, 2018

ninja-turtles-beastie-boys.jpg

This is another great edit from Mylo The Cat (previously) featuring the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon from the late 80's to mid 90's edited to perform Beastie Boys' 'Get It Together'. Plus each character performs a different rapper from the song, with Master Splinter as Q-Tip, Raphael as Adrock, Donatello as Mike D, Michelangelo as MCA, and Leonardo as DJ Hurricane." A wonderful job, and this is probably one of my favorite ones of these, presumably because I like the Ninja Turtles and Beastie Boys so much, but possibly because it's the one I saw on a Friday before the New Year's holiday weekend so my endorphin levels are naturally higher than on a Monday morning in early March with no holidays in sight.

Keep going for the video and watch at full screen and volume and sing along.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who knows what I like, and my cubicle isn't covered with Ninja Turtle action figures for no reason.

  • Closet Nerd

    My cubicle is covered with Lego C3PO, R2D2, Jawas, Boba Fett, Luke, Kylo Captn. Phasma, Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car and all 4 Ghostbusters

  • James Mcelroy

    my "inspiration area" at work
    https://imgur.com/a/oE15Yr1

    i mean, it's ok, i guess.

  • Closet Nerd

    Muy Bueno... nice lunch box and Thunder Cat jawns

  • Closet Nerd

    .... and a Matchbox Delorean

  • Hilda J. Brown

  • Geekologie

    nobody likes a braggart, Closet Nerd

  • Geekologie

    for the record I am jealous though

  • Closet Nerd

    "Don't act like you're not impressed"
    https://m.facebook.com/stor...

