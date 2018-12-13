Okaaaay: KFC Fried Chicken Scented Firelogs

December 13, 2018

kfc-firelogs-1.jpg

These are the 5-pound Kentucky Fried Chicken 11 Herbs And Spices fried chicken scented firelogs. They're a real product you can buy HERE for $19, like I don't already know what I'm gonna have diarrhea in two hours smells like:

Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken.


- Each Firelog can burn up to 2.5-3 hours.
- Can be stored and no shelf life. Store in a safe, dry area away from pets.
- May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.
- May attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.
- Please don't put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken.

Wait -- do you think they'll really attract bears? Asking for a frenemy with an accessible chimney that's throwing a holiday party I wasn't invited to. Awww, everyone got eaten like giant drumsticks in ugly Christmas sweaters? That's so sad.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

kfc-firelogs-2.jpg

kfc-firelogs-3.jpg

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who agrees a house that smells like greasy fried chicken is apparently like the witch's candy house to Hansel and Gretel for some people.

Two Beautiful Timelapse Videos Of Flowers Exploding Into Bloom

Previous Story

WTF!: Factory Worker Speared By 10 Separate Foot-Long Metal Spikes After Robot Malfunctions

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, chicken, fast food, fire, fire in the hole!, fried chicken, i've seen and smelled it all now, kfc, odors, oh wow, real products that exist, scents, smells, things that smell like other things, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post