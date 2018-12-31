Okaaaaay: Skydiver Paints During Freefall

This is some helmet-cam footage of professional skydiver and artist Michelle Nirumandrad creating part of her 'Captured Sky' series of paintings by splattering paint on canvases strapped to her body as she's in freefall. Some more info while I make the official announcement that I have seen it all now:

Michelle Nirumandrad takes paints and canvases up during freefall skydives releasing the paints into the air and allowing the winds of the sky to paint the canvas. She crafts in this manner in an effort to create a tangible from an intangible, to claim a souvenir from above, a piece of the heavens, Captured Sky. The artwork is crafted entirely above ground either in freefall or under canopy combining gestural abstraction with the winds of flight to create impressions of the sky, her fingerpaintings if you will. In this video, you can see the freefall portion of the process as Nirumandrad exits a twin otter at 13,500ft and paints with the winds until approximately 5,000ft when she deploys her canopy.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Maybe bird shit isn't bird shit after all." Exactly! You just THINK it is, but in reality there's some unseen skydiver thousands of feet above your head splattering paint into the air all willy-willy. I mean, unless you actually see the bird shit on you, then it's definitely bird shit. Or is it? Dum dum dum!

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the best painting of all time is the fingerpainting he did in kindergarten that his mom hung on the fridge. I believe that.