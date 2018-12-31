Okaaaaay: Skydiver Paints During Freefall

December 31, 2018

This is some helmet-cam footage of professional skydiver and artist Michelle Nirumandrad creating part of her 'Captured Sky' series of paintings by splattering paint on canvases strapped to her body as she's in freefall. Some more info while I make the official announcement that I have seen it all now:

Michelle Nirumandrad takes paints and canvases up during freefall skydives releasing the paints into the air and allowing the winds of the sky to paint the canvas. She crafts in this manner in an effort to create a tangible from an intangible, to claim a souvenir from above, a piece of the heavens, Captured Sky. The artwork is crafted entirely above ground either in freefall or under canopy combining gestural abstraction with the winds of flight to create impressions of the sky, her fingerpaintings if you will. In this video, you can see the freefall portion of the process as Nirumandrad exits a twin otter at 13,500ft and paints with the winds until approximately 5,000ft when she deploys her canopy.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Maybe bird shit isn't bird shit after all." Exactly! You just THINK it is, but in reality there's some unseen skydiver thousands of feet above your head splattering paint into the air all willy-willy. I mean, unless you actually see the bird shit on you, then it's definitely bird shit. Or is it? Dum dum dum!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the best painting of all time is the fingerpainting he did in kindergarten that his mom hung on the fridge. I believe that.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Boy am I glad there's a mute button. That shit was loud!

  • Richard H Sanford

    Uh, *no*. That is not "painting". That's splorshing paint on a canvas while falling. Dude got more paint on himself than those canvases. But they'll sell for thousands because people are morons who will pay top-dollar for "modern" "art"

  • Splorshing paint on a canvas is painting.

  • Richard H Sanford

    In the most liberal sense, sure.

    Then again, so is my 4 year old's finger painting.

    Okay, you got me. Technically, you're correct, and that's the best kind of correct to be. ;-)

  • Munihausen

    It's a not a dude, but a wife and mother of two little kids.

    "Why did your mom die?"
    "She was doing stupid sht for YouTube while skydiving"
    "That sucks."

  • spikedeclue

    The woman has logged thousands of jumps. I'm sure she can handle herself at this point. A poor decision on the highway could kill you as easily as one made while skydiving. Lovely how you only speak of the woman in terms of her relationship with others. She's not a woman to you, she's a wife and mother. And a woman can't possibly do dangerous things safely. Pff, wimmin, amirite?

  • Munihausen

    No. Not only is comparing commuting with skydiving ridiculous (ask your insurer(s)), but her irresponsibility has nothing to do with her gender. If the dad was doing this, he'd be an asshole just the same. In fact, this website is full of such examples. It's not required that you know well people who have lost spouses is less-accidental fashion to raise children alone, but that is heartbreaking enough. "I never knew my mom/dad because he/she died engaging in completely superfluous extreme sports, for reasons" is something no person should be able to say.

    There is a time and place for everything. I'll reasonably propose that after you have two kids (or one?) is not the time to skydive for clicks. gmafb

  • Bling Nye

    "Since most adults in America drive cars, let's compare skydiving to driving. Roughly 34,000 people died in 2012 in traffic accidents in the United States [ref. https://www.nhtsa.gov/resea... ]. If you drive 10,000 miles per year, your chance of dying in a car wreck in any given year is something like 1 in 6,000. In other words, we accept a higher level of risk by getting into our cars every day than people do by occasionally skydiving. The fatality rate for skydiving is 0.006 per 1,000 jumps, according to the U.S. Parachute Association." https://adventure.howstuffw...

    https://uspa.org/Find/FAQs/...

  • Richard H Sanford

    Ah, aha.

    My point still applies.

  • Eric Ord

    MY NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: More FIRSTS and shitposts

  • Alf in pog form

    An excellent representation on canvas of what he expects to look like should the parachute not open. Needed more reds though.

  • whacko

    It's kind of an interesting process, but the paintings themselves don't look like much.

  • Closet Nerd

    Ummmm, that doesn't look like a penis....

  • Bling Nye

    "That's what she said!" - Michael Scott

  • Wooder

    Please Please don't tell me she sells them for $10,000 each. I could have done them for $100 and thrown in a selfie of my blue face.
    This is painful to watch and call it art...

Previous Post
Next Post