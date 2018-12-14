Oh Wow: Fifteen Jump Ropers Perform The 'Subway' Trick

This is a short video of fifteen jump ropers combining all their skill to perform the 'subway' trick, in which one member sort of worms his way all the way down the line underneath everyone else as they all jump double Dutch on all fours. So, do you think the person who's the worm is the one who drew the shortest straw, or is do you think that's the most desirable position? Asking for a friend who will literally talk about anything.

Keep going for the whole video, but you're not really missing much just watching the gif. And remember: you're never to old to jump rope (but hip replacement surgery does get more complicated the older you are).

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees they just need to add some juggling and fire and they've got themselves a circus.