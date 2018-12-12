Oh Wow: Dad Mods Children's IKEA Bunk Beds Into Beautiful Fairy Princess Castle For Daughter

December 12, 2018

ikea-fairy-princess-castle.jpg

This is a video of the process and result of father Eric Strong (who I've since challenged to a flexing contest) modding two IKEA Kura bunk beds "and a bunch of extra parts" into an amazing fairy princess castle for his daughter, complete with tiny rooms and hidden storage. I'm really trying not to be jealous right now but it isn't easy. And if you think the exterior is impressive, wait until you see the interior. Plus, according to a couple quick measurements *retracting tape measure like a lightsaber* it appears to be at least sixty times the square footage of my current apartment, which is technically a large P.O. box. Now not to jinx myself or anything, but with enough Christmas bonus I'm hoping to upgrade to a 2' x 4' storage unit and invite my girlfriend to move in and sleep standing up with me.

Keep going for the whole video, but the reveal and tour starts at 5:50.

Thanks to Tamara, who agrees there has to be a 'The Princess And The Pea' tie-in here somewhere.

  • Jenness

    I love the recessed window that shows the castle. That's pretty sweet.

  • Mihos Bubastis

    DID HE JUST ASSUME HER GENDER!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Is this the same guy who turned his basement into a kiddie dungeon, I mean Disneyland?

  • Ollie Williams

    I did not give you permission to post photos of my bedroom, GW.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Sounds like you should discuss this with your father since he went and uploaded the video and all.

