Oh, Just An Owl Waiting At The Window To Deliver A Letter

In much less terrifying animal news, this is a short Instagram video of Yolka the owl waiting at caretaker Nika Zubra's window to deliver a letter that, based on the incredible penmanship on the envelope alone, I can only assume is official Hogwarts business. You know, I'm still waiting for my acceptance letter. "You're not magical, GW." Oh really? Then how do you explain...THIS. "You've got your left thumb bent into your palm and you're pretending the tip of your right thumb is that thumb but detached." Oh so you've seen that one, huh?

Keep going for the video.

