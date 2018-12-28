Oh Hey, Tough Guy: Video Of A Man Karate Chopping Red Bricks In Half

December 28, 2018

karate-chopping-bricks.jpg

This is a video of a tough guy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia sloppily karate chopping red clay bricks in half with his gloved hand (or possibly gloved prosthetic hammer), just for fun. Wait -- they don't even need a bunch of shitty half-bricks? I feel like the only thing missing from this video is a giant Russian running up yelling "WHAT THE F**K ARE YOU DOING TO MY BRICKS," followed by some dash-cam footage of a bear fighting a car Street Fighter II bonus stage style.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave, who informed me he could chop bricks like that double-stacked and with no glove on. I believe him.

Tuba Repurposed As Bathroom Sink, Tenor Horns As Urinals

Previous Story

Guy Demonstrates Tesla's Whoopee Cushion Mode Included In Latest Update

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    What are they afraid off? Mr. Karate Chop does the sign of the cross before the action starts and keeps looking over his shoulder. Are they breaking someone else's bricks?

    So many questions!

  • Douchy McDouche

    He was supposed to be building a house, then discovered secret talent. No more house.

  • Anton Kovalenko

    Well, those are shitty bricks...

  • Ollie Williams

    It's Russia. Everything is shitty.

  • Douchy McDouche

    But the women tho.

  • Hilda J. Brown

    I frequently make approximately $9,000-$10,000 monthly through the net. After working so wholeheartedly, I ended up losing my job in my company where I have given many years. I truly required a reliable source of income. I am not into "get rich overnight" packages as you can see all over the internet. Those are all kind of ponzi referral marketing programs where you need to first make interested customers and then sell a product to friends and family or any person so that they will likely be in your team. On line job has many benefits for instance I am usually home with my spouse and children and can enjoy lots of free time and go out for family vacations. Here's the most convenient way to start >>> https://nreeded.tumblr.com

  • Munihausen

    Popular guy at the bath house.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beats me, being bored at work, breaking things, film me being a tough guy, having a great time, hell if i know, look at me i'm a ninja!, video, what are you doing?, yeah you did, you had some pretty solid non-breaks there sir
Previous Post
Next Post