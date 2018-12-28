Oh Hey, Tough Guy: Video Of A Man Karate Chopping Red Bricks In Half

This is a video of a tough guy in Rostov-on-Don, Russia sloppily karate chopping red clay bricks in half with his gloved hand (or possibly gloved prosthetic hammer), just for fun. Wait -- they don't even need a bunch of shitty half-bricks? I feel like the only thing missing from this video is a giant Russian running up yelling "WHAT THE F**K ARE YOU DOING TO MY BRICKS," followed by some dash-cam footage of a bear fighting a car Street Fighter II bonus stage style.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave, who informed me he could chop bricks like that double-stacked and with no glove on. I believe him.