NVIDIA Creates First Artificial Intelligence Rendered Virtual World

December 3, 2018

This is a brief video tour of an interactive virtual world that was rendered entirely by an artificial intelligence system after it was trained using a bunch of real world footage of cars driving around various cities. It's pretty impressive. "Do you even have any clue what you're talking about?" Grand Theft Auto VI, obviously.

Keep going for the video, complete with a bonus clip of a guy who was AI rendered using the same technology to perform the Gangnam Style dance because he wouldn't in real life.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees virtual worlds are the best worlds. Heck yeah *boots up Second Life*

  • sizzlepants

    There's something with the back of that bus that just doesn't feel right

  • John Shake

    Since we are already in a simulation, this is going to end up being some Inception type shit.

  • Tigerh8r

    It's not enough we had to worry about these guys building Skynet - now they're building the friggin Matrix!

  • Wilf Smith

    Have you seen the new IBM drone kits they have just released ?

    Programmable drones that don't need direct control, and they have access to face recognition that you can train by feeding it images. You can program the drones to fly about and recognize people it's searching for. And then presumably never ever do anything bad at that point. Never.

    I'm not entirely sure where they think this is going to go.

    But if that's not the building blocks for a hunter killer drone, I don't know what is.

    Check out the link :

    https://developer.ibm.com/b...

  • Draco Basileus

    This a trailer for Black Mirror Season 5?

  • Tiago Miguel Faria

    The Singularity is coming boys

