NVIDIA Creates First Artificial Intelligence Rendered Virtual World

This is a brief video tour of an interactive virtual world that was rendered entirely by an artificial intelligence system after it was trained using a bunch of real world footage of cars driving around various cities. It's pretty impressive. "Do you even have any clue what you're talking about?" Grand Theft Auto VI, obviously.

Keep going for the video, complete with a bonus clip of a guy who was AI rendered using the same technology to perform the Gangnam Style dance because he wouldn't in real life.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees virtual worlds are the best worlds. Heck yeah *boots up Second Life*