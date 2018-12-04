Nailed It: Guy Trying To Swing Over Alligator Pond Falls In After His Rope Snaps

December 4, 2018

This is a video of 'The Gator Crusader' Michael Womer of Orlando, Florida attempting to swing over a pond of alligators, and winds up landing in the drink with them after his rope snaps. Obviously, Indiana Jones is not impressed.

He said: "I love my alligators more than most people love their own children."


"I put on adventurous, educational demonstrations for guests around the world sharing my love for gators and crocodile Conservation.

So what educational demonstration was this exactly -- what not to do around a pond full of alligators? Because I'm pretty sure everybody already knew 'fall in' was not at the top of the list of survival techniques. 'Trust me, you have to steer into the skid,' I imagine Michael explaining as he tries wrestling one of his legs back from a gator.

Keep going for the video of Indiana Bones in action.

Thanks to Jeffrey S and n0nentity, who agrees somebody needs to invest in some sturdier rope.

  • Tigerh8r

    Those poor gators! (never said that before!)

  • The_Wretched

    Terrible hard point choice.
    Terrible attachment mode.
    Terrible selection of rope.
    Terrible upper body strength to hold onto the cross bar.
    Terrible taunting the gators before landing on them.
    Terrible food choice for the gators. Lean meats are better for them.

    Just Terrible.

  • Steven Rodriguez

    Where's Darwin when you need him.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    poor guy looks like he lands directly on one of his pets, hope he didn't hurt it

  • ruckus

    Florida Man....

  • How can this video cut out here? This is the equivalent of a clickbait title. This is a clickbait video. This is the video you play to get you to click and watch the full video.

  • Bling Nye
    This is the video you play to get you to click and watch the full video loaded with ads, popups, site redirects, and malware.

    ftfy.

    edit: or to sadly pathetic begs for 'like and subscribe'...

  • Closet Nerd

    "Well..... We're waiting!"

  • Ollie Williams

    Please tell me he was seriously injured by one of the gators.

  • Bling Nye

    Ok, he was seriously injured by one of the gators.

  • Ollie Williams

    Thank you.

  • Bling Nye

    Actually, turns out he is fine, and shilling for his youtube channel; presumably he has more footage and is milking the shock value of this edited version to go viral and gain followers. https://i.imgur.com/WFeJlzW...

  • qcp

    Ends too soon

  • Douchy McDouche

    Catch the rest of it on bestgore.com

  • lushkneebumbuild

    eh, if it didn't we'd be yelling at whoever kept filming instead of helping him, right?

  • Ollie Williams

    Not in this case, because he deserves everything he gets from fucking around with dangerous animals.

