Mom Crochets Giant Playable Monopoly Board For Daughter

December 31, 2018

crocheted-monopoly-board-1.jpg

These are two shots of the giant crocheted Monopoly board that Twitter user pilotviruet's mother crafted and presented to her for Christmas. That is pretty deluxe. Plus it makes flipping the board when you lose that much harder, although I suppose you could grab one side of the blanket and give it a wave like a parachute in elementary school gym class. Those were the days, weren't they? "Elementary school?" Did you know what anxiety or taxes were? "Valid point." And that rectangular pizza for lunch! *kisses fingers like Italian chef*

Keeep going for one more shot.

crochet-monopoly-board-2.jpg

Thanks to becca b, who agrees that board is so big you could almost build an actual house on it. Or at least my apartment.

Guy Demonstrates Tesla's Whoopee Cushion Mode Included In Latest Update

Previous Story

Great Internet Debates: Sesame Street's Grover Sounding Like He Drops An F-Bomb

Next Story
  • Deksam

    So if I land on Free Parking space, I get a young black girl???
    But then wouldn't that be exactly like the Go Directly To Jail space???

  • Sounds like mom has a ridiculous amount of free time on her hands...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I volunteer my services to take up part of her free time. I make a fantastic annoying neighbor.

  • Wooder

    I think she went too far when she crocheted the playing cards.

  • Munihausen

    Nice gift. Be sure to grab those Oranges!

  • I prefer bananas.

  • Closet Nerd

    My wife just started knitting....
    maybe she can knit this after she finishes knitting my merkin

  • Merkin?
    Nice.

  • Munihausen

    My son just got his first legos, which I've re-discovered. There is something to be said for discrete, fine-motor manual activities performed in calm environments.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: arts and crafts, blanket, board games, cool, crocheted, games, gifts, good job, monopoly, neato, sure why not, things that look like other things, watch -- monopoly is going to start selling giant game blankets i bet you
Previous Post
Next Post