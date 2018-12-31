Mom Crochets Giant Playable Monopoly Board For Daughter

These are two shots of the giant crocheted Monopoly board that Twitter user pilotviruet's mother crafted and presented to her for Christmas. That is pretty deluxe. Plus it makes flipping the board when you lose that much harder, although I suppose you could grab one side of the blanket and give it a wave like a parachute in elementary school gym class. Those were the days, weren't they? "Elementary school?" Did you know what anxiety or taxes were? "Valid point." And that rectangular pizza for lunch! *kisses fingers like Italian chef*

Keeep going for one more shot.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees that board is so big you could almost build an actual house on it. Or at least my apartment.