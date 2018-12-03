Meanwhile In Russia: Dashcam Footage Of A Parachutist Hanging From Street Lamp

December 3, 2018

parachutist-street-light.jpg

This is some dashcam footage from Russia starring a parachutist who decided to get stuck on a street lamp, presumably because there weren't any shark tanks around to land in. Contrary to what this guy may have thought, there are no style points awarded for getting your parachute stuck on a street lamp. Still beats landing in front of a speeding car though. Me? I would have landed in a nice green pasture. Or in a volcano, swam to the bottom and retrieved the One Ring, then ruled all of Middle Earth with an iron fist.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees somebody needs to go back to falling school.

  • ben

    X FORCE!

  • Wooder

    Kamikaze parachutist, he was aiming for the power line and hit the street light.

    Love how he has his helmet in his hand...still trying to kill himself from 15 feet up.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Don't give up your day job.

  • Wooder

    ouch, if I had feelings that would hurt.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If you had intellect that would hurt.

  • Closet Nerd

    Hang in there, Comrade

