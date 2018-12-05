Massive, Previously Unseen 'Sarlaac Pit' Cave Discovered In Canada

This is a short helicopter flyover of a massive cave discovered in Canada during a routine caribou count (how else?) that researchers believe had never been seen by humans previously. It's been nicknamed the 'Sarlaac Pit', presumably by some Star Wars fan who thinks every hole in the ground looks like a sarlaac pit. And they're right (that person was me).

The cave is so big that its mouth alone measures 100 meters (328 feet) by 60 meters (197 feet). But most remarkably of all, experts believe that despite its gigantic size, it is the very first time the cave has been seen by human eyes.

[Geologist Catherine] Hickson suspects that until very recently, the area would have been covered in snow all year round, which would have masked the mouth of the cave and kept it hidden. Between the snow and its less than practical location, the cave has managed to remain free of humans - until this chance discovery. The location of the cave...is being kept under wraps, at least for the time being. The researchers hope this will help protect the (as of now) untouched natural wonder and offer experts a chance to examine it closer.

Awww, they're trying to keep the cave's location secret -- that's cute.

