Martian Breeze: NASA's Insight Lander Records The Sound Of The Wind On Mars

This is a video from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the sound of the Martian wind as captured by the InSight lander.

Listen to Martian wind blow across NASA's InSight lander. The spacecraft's seismometer and air pressure sensor picked up vibrations from 10-15 mph (16-24 kph) winds as they blew across Mars' Elysium Planitia on Dec. 1, 2018.

The seismometer readings are in the range of human hearing, but are nearly all bass and difficult to hear on laptop speakers and mobile devices. We provide the original audio and a version pitched up by two octaves to make them audible on mobile devices. Playback is suggested on a sound system with a subwoofer or through headphones. Readings from the air pressure sensor have been sped up by a factor of 100 times to make them audible.

Admittedly, my laptop's speakers are such garbage I could barely hear anything even with the increased pitch. "Did you have the volume on?" Of course I had the volume on. *checks volume, realizes it's been on mute* I want a live-in caregiver for Christmas.

