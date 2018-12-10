Martian Breeze: NASA's Insight Lander Records The Sound Of The Wind On Mars

December 10, 2018

wind-on-mars.jpg

This is a video from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the sound of the Martian wind as captured by the InSight lander. Personally, I was shocked at how similar it sounds to the wind here on earth. "You're an idiot." Oh don't act like you're some outerspace expert. Some more info:

Listen to Martian wind blow across NASA's InSight lander. The spacecraft's seismometer and air pressure sensor picked up vibrations from 10-15 mph (16-24 kph) winds as they blew across Mars' Elysium Planitia on Dec. 1, 2018.


The seismometer readings are in the range of human hearing, but are nearly all bass and difficult to hear on laptop speakers and mobile devices. We provide the original audio and a version pitched up by two octaves to make them audible on mobile devices. Playback is suggested on a sound system with a subwoofer or through headphones. Readings from the air pressure sensor have been sped up by a factor of 100 times to make them audible.

Admittedly, my laptop's speakers are such garbage I could barely hear anything even with the increased pitch. "Did you have the volume on?" Of course I had the volume on. *checks volume, realizes it's been on mute* I want a live-in caregiver for Christmas.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ben, who can't wait to hear what a person getting thrown out of a bar window sounds like on Mars.

  • AndrewP

    I wonder why they cant just use a standard microphone?

  • Muchachito

    Mainly because a traditional microphone records vibrations made on the aire by the sounds, there's not much atmosphere on Mars hence, sound is not able to travel freely, that's why they need to record by vibrations.

  • Jenness

    Ok this was actually pretty freaking cool

  • Tigerh8r

    Really! We either just listened to sounds from another actual planet, or possibly something computer generated, we really can't tell the difference!

    And we are two people who have never met, talking about it from an unknown distance apart, through cyberspace, or possibly at least one of us is computer generated, we probably can't tell the difference there either! :P

  • Jenness

    That's even cooler.

  • Bling Nye

    Take me to the magic of the moment
    On a glory night
    Where the children of tomorrow dream away
    In the wind of Mars

  • James Mcelroy

    I've learned that either i'm deaf to low frequencies, or my headphones are not very good (or both). Thanks Nasa.

  • Scientists would go ballistic if they heard a fart noise at the end of that.
    "THERE REALLY IS SHIT ON MARS!"

  • Bling Nye

    That's just the asshole behind you talking shit.

  • haha

  • Doog

    I'm waiting for the Dubstep remix. The Winds of Mars is a pretty cool name

  • Douchy McDouche

    Darude - Sandstorm

