Luna Lee Covers AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

This is a video of my all-time favorite gayageum player Luna Lee (previously) performing AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' on the instrument. I'm sure I mentioned it before, but I actually had the opportunity to see Luna in concert around this time last year and, just like every bad decision I've ever made in my life, I think about it very often. Just to clarify though, seeing Luna in concert wasn't a bad decision, it was a good one, and quite possibly the only one I've made since I bought an air fryer in 2016.

Keep going for the video as well as a BONUS cover of AC/DC's 'Back In Black'.

Thanks to Christina D, for inspiring me to add gayageum to my Christmas list, not that anybody actually loves me enough to buy one.