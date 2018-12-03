Looks Dangerous: Street Luger Passing Cars On The Road

December 3, 2018

Because some people wish for death when they blow out their birthday candles, this is a video of a street luger in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia overtaking cars on the road. Obviously, somebody's mother is probably worried sick about her son right now and begging him to not change his middle name to Danger.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who did not see any turn signals.

Classic: Guy Pulls 'Washing An Invisible Door' Prank On Friend

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Doog

    Not as cool as Colt Luger

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Imagine that car looking in the mirror, then change lanes and wonder what they rolled over. It is impossible to see that coming from behind!

    Sorry mate, rear cameras only turn on when cars are on reverse...

  • Mark

    Stupid move but it looked like fun.

    I would love to try that on a closed course.

  • Tigerh8r

    Would have been cooler if he had gone UNDER the car, but still a badazz stunt, if you're into that.

    I doubt anybody even noticed, they were all driving on the wrong side of the road! A country full of daredevils!

  • Wooder

    He should street luge in a body bag its a lot easier to clean up. If he could put on the toe tag also that would be appreciated.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    At least if he wipes out he doesn't have enough mass to do serious property damage. I support this over crazy driving/motorcycle stunts.

  • Closet Nerd

    That guy is nucking futz!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, death wishes, downhill only, everybody needs a hobby, green technology, no thank you, video, wheels, yeah i'm good on that thanks, yikes, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere
Previous Post