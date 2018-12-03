Looks Dangerous: Street Luger Passing Cars On The Road
Because some people wish for death when they blow out their birthday candles, this is a video of a street luger in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia overtaking cars on the road. Obviously, somebody's mother is probably worried sick about her son right now and begging him to not change his middle name to Danger.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Luc, who did not see any turn signals.
