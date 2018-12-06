It's All About The Packaging: Pizza Socks That Come In Pizza Boxes

These are a bunch of examples of the Pizza Socks designed by Warsaw, Poland based Meg Cyprian and sold through her Etsy store. The pizza socks come in six flavors: Italian, Hawaiian, capriciosa, pepperoni, vegetarian and plain bubbly dough, and are sold as whole pies (3 pairs of topping socks plus one pair of dough, $30) or by the slice (single pair, $12). Plus they're arranged to look like an actual pizza and come in a pizza box! And you know how I feel about pizza boxes. "You always keep a few empty ones scattered around your apartment for ambiance." My girlfriend hates it and think they attract bugs, but I think she's really worried they might attract a potential rival. "You really think that pig sty of yours is going to attract another woman?" Stranger things have happened! "They really haven't." True, come over. "Didn't the last person get tetanus?" It was rabies, and no.

Keep going for a bunch more pizzocks. Sockzzas?

Thanks to Whitney D, who agrees mushroom and black olives are where it's at.