Impressive Mini Basketball From Skateboard Trick Shot

December 20, 2018

This is a short video of a guy making a mini basketball shot from the nose of his skateboard while he performs a trick. For reference, I probably couldn't have done that. The only thing I was good at on a skateboard was breaking bones. I also broke bones snowboarding. I'm starting to think maybe boarding sports just aren't for me. "You should try waterboarding." Well I do like watersports.

Keep going for the whole video in case you need to hear the celebration.

Thanks to miles, who agrees that should be worth at least six points if scored in-game.

Popeyes Selling 'Emotional Support' Chicken Meal Boxes In Philadelphia Airport Terminal

Previous Story

Guy Creates Helmet That Makes His Eyes Glow Like Thor's (With UV Lights And UV-Reactive Contacts)

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Well that's neat.

  • James Mcelroy

    Watersports, or "watersports?"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: basketball, having a great time, impressive, obviously you're not a golfer, ooooooooooh!, skateboarding, skills, so that's what that looks like, sports, wait did you just invent a sport?, working hard
Previous Post
Next Post