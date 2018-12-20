Impressive Mini Basketball From Skateboard Trick Shot

This is a short video of a guy making a mini basketball shot from the nose of his skateboard while he performs a trick. For reference, I probably couldn't have done that. The only thing I was good at on a skateboard was breaking bones. I also broke bones snowboarding. I'm starting to think maybe boarding sports just aren't for me. "You should try waterboarding." Well I do like watersports.

Keep going for the whole video in case you need to hear the celebration.

Thanks to miles, who agrees that should be worth at least six points if scored in-game.