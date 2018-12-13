I'm Shocked: High-Tech Russian Humanoid Robot Revealed To Be Just A Man In A Suit

In news that shouldn't surprise anybody who didn't believe this 5-ton 'state of the art' Russian mech wasn't just a scrap metal sculpture, a 'cutting-edge' humanoid robot named Boris that was recently on display at a youth technology conference in the country has been unmasked as a man in a commercially available robot costume. The robot's authenticity was first drawn into question after reporters noticed a human's neck clearly visible (seen above), as well as it making a lot of "unnecessary movements" during a dance routine. When reached for comment about the incident, I could only hear the engineers at Boston Dynamics laughing uncontrollably.

The android - known as Boris - had been lauded on the state-owned broadcaster Russia-24 as a technological breakthrough with the ability to walk, talk and dance.

It then emerged 'Boris' was in actual fact a 250,000 rouble (£2,975) [~$3,770] costume called Alyosha the Robot, made by a company called Show Robots. According to reports, a photograph published by MBKh Media, a news agency founded by Vladimir Putin's opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky, appeared to show an actor wearing the suit ahead of the annual Proyektoria technology forum, where "Boris" was displayed.

So it was just a guy in a suit and not a real robot -- it still might encouraged some children to pursue careers in science and technology. Isn't that right, kids? "WE WANNA BE CHARACTERS AT DISNEYLAND!" Well, at least they tried.

Keep going for a video of Boris's questionable dance routine, as well as the shot of the man who was operating him unmasked and posing like he was the first human in space or something.

