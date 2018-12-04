I Do My Own Stunts: Russian Man Jumps Flaming Car Through Ice Of Frozen Lake, Has To Escape

December 4, 2018

Because some Russians really know how to spend a weekend, this is a video of some daredevil jumping a flaming car (they lit the trunk on fire) traveling around 60 - 70km/h (37 - 43 MPH) off a 10-meter jump through the ice of a frozen lake, then having to escape the car to not die. Impressive, but I could have performed the same stunt while handcuffed to the steering wheel. "But would you have been able to escape?" Now that I don't know.

Keep going for the video.

  • Jenness

    I love the way everyone is wearing like regular old clothes they got from some second hand shop to do this. That outfit didn't even look warm enough for me on a 50 degree day much less submerged in freezing water or protecting me from the shock of a hard landing. Holy cow.

  • Douchy McDouche

    The description is completely inaccurate! That's the launch of the newest Russian submarine.

  • Closet Nerd

    #WhyWomenLiveLongerThanMen

  • Jason Christopher

    This is completely f-ing insane. Even for Russia.

  • Mark

    So is this the boyfriend of the half naked girl that tried to cannonball through the ice last week?

    Looks like they found a way to break the ice. :-D

  • Wooder

    I thought this is how Russians discard old cars...now its called a stunt.

