I Do My Own Stunts: Russian Man Jumps Flaming Car Through Ice Of Frozen Lake, Has To Escape
Because some Russians really know how to spend a weekend, this is a video of some daredevil jumping a flaming car (they lit the trunk on fire) traveling around 60 - 70km/h (37 - 43 MPH) off a 10-meter jump through the ice of a frozen lake, then having to escape the car to not die. Impressive, but I could have performed the same stunt while handcuffed to the steering wheel. "But would you have been able to escape?" Now that I don't know.
Keep going for the video.
