Holy Smokes: A LEGO Recreation Of The Temple Escape Scene From Indiana Jones, Complete With Automated Rolling Boulder

This is a very impressive video tour of a LEGO recreation of the temple escape scene from Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark built by Caleb Watson. It has everything from the golden idol room all the way back out to the jungle and to Jock Lindsey in the escape plane. The build contains six different motors that animate minifigs and booby traps, as well as constantly cycle the rolling boulder through the scene (in the gif above you can see Indy move out of the way of the boulder, which is activated when the boulder rolls over a pressure plate). It's all very impressive. Around the first five minutes of the video are a tour of the front end of the display, and the second half a view of the rear and what makes everything work. I still can't believe people have the money to buy all the pieces needed to build these incredible sets. The last time I had the money to buy a LEGO kit it was only one of those tiny plastic-bagged sets they sell at the checkout at Target, and it wasn't even LEGO, it was LOGE.

Keep going for the video, it really is a marvel.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees I need one of these mounted at the foot of my bed. "I never agree to that." But you were thinking it!