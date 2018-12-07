Helmet-Cam Footage Of A Cyclist Finishing The World's Longest Urban Downhill Course

This is a video from the helmet-cam of cyclist Rémy Métailler as he attacks the Guinness World Record holding longest urban downhill track, which snakes its way through Commune 13 of Medellín, Colombia. The track measures a total of 2,274-meters (7,462 feet, ~1.41-miles) and takes about four minutes to complete provided you're a firm believer your body is not a temple, but rather a warehouse that deserves to be demolished. Personally, that sounds like more of a day trip to me. I like to take my time when I'm biking and really enjoy the scenery. Same goes for when I'm driving. "Just how long have you been sitting at that red light?" At least four full cycles now. "And the honking doesn't bother you?" I just tune it out like a fire alarm.

Keep going for the whole video, it's intense.

Thanks to Mike R, who agrees they should also run the course from bottom to top for the bikers with those calves that look like elephant ballsacks.