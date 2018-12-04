Guy Sets Up Camera To Figure Out How French Bulldog Keeps Escaping The Kitchen

This is a very short video from a camera set up by a man who couldn't figure out how his French Bulldog kept escaping the gated kitchen. SPOILER: just like this. Now I'm not saying that dog clearly has some cat in it, but it does, and this guy should probably get one of those DNA tests to prove it. I actually got one of those DNA tests for Christmas last year, but, unfortunately, it didn't tell me anything I didn't already know. "Which is?" I'm 110% ninja turtle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees ninjas are everywhere.