Guy Sets Up Camera To Figure Out How French Bulldog Keeps Escaping The Kitchen

December 4, 2018

ninja-french-bulldog.jpg

This is a very short video from a camera set up by a man who couldn't figure out how his French Bulldog kept escaping the gated kitchen. SPOILER: just like this. Now I'm not saying that dog clearly has some cat in it, but it does, and this guy should probably get one of those DNA tests to prove it. I actually got one of those DNA tests for Christmas last year, but, unfortunately, it didn't tell me anything I didn't already know. "Which is?" I'm 110% ninja turtle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees ninjas are everywhere.

Looks Dangerous: Street Luger Passing Cars On The Road

Previous Story

Back To Basics: How To Use A Can Opener, The Alternative Method

Next Story
  • Walt Mistler

    My wonderful son taught my pug how to jump over the fence in the yard.

  • Jenness

    I'd get so tired of that, it's amazing what dogs will do when you don't have enough time to devote to them and they are bored out of their minds.

  • Darren McCoy

    You should have your dog taken off you for keeping it in such HORRIBLE conditions!

  • Deksam

    Le sign "pas de clôgture d'escalade"
    That should do it.

  • Fredrik Pettersen

    At first I thought the dog stood on an invisible surface inside the nearest triangle shaped enclosure. Just a visual illusion since the dog's color blends in with the fence.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yup, our Boston learned to climb her gate. They're not as dumb as they look!

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/b...

  • The_Wretched

    The white one is like, "I want out too but don't want bruises between my toes."

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Isn't parkour from France?

  • HugeViking

    Perhaps but French Bulldogs are not.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Touché.

  • Closet Nerd

    "A jackal! Jackal! It's a jackal! It looks|like a jackal! Jackal? It's a jackal! Jackal?"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: clever girl, dogs, escape artists, impressive, jumping, kitchen, ninja, oh wow, pets, problem solving, screw this i'm outta here, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, tonight there's gonna be a jailbreak, video
Previous Post
Next Post