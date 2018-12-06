Guy Pissed At Another Dude For Line-Jumping At Car Wash Comes Up With Clever Solution

This is a video of Youtuber On Yer Bike (who's clearly in a car) getting frustrated with a man who jumps in line at an automated carwash without buying a ticket first. The man (who may or may not have known you had to buy a ticket first) then exits his vehicle to go buy a ticket, leaving On Yer Bike and another driver (who I assume On Yer Bike was with based on the way they were waiting for him) stuck behind him. That's pretty rude. Even if you don't know the proper carwash protocol at this particular location, you admit you screwed up, then exit the line to go buy a ticket. Not this turd! Thankfully, On Yer Bike is clearly no stranger to getting On Yer Ass either, and proceeds to back his vehicle into the car wash to get ahead of the man. Me? I would have taken the high road and broke all his windows, slashed every tire (including the spare), then gone back to jail.

Keep going for the video.

