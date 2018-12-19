Clearly You Weren't Thinking Light As A Feather: Guy Drives 4-Seater ATV Into Pond, Sinks It

Because bad decisions aren't going to make themselves, this is a video of a group of good ol boys who look like no strangers to regret driving a Polaris Ranger into a pond and sinking it. I'm not sure what the hell he expected to happen, but clearly they don't call the Polaris Ranger the Jesus of ATVs for a reason.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davie W, who agrees there's bound to be a New Year's sale on last year's ATV models.