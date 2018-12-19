Clearly You Weren't Thinking Light As A Feather: Guy Drives 4-Seater ATV Into Pond, Sinks It

December 19, 2018

sinking-atv.jpg

Because bad decisions aren't going to make themselves, this is a video of a group of good ol boys who look like no strangers to regret driving a Polaris Ranger into a pond and sinking it. I'm not sure what the hell he expected to happen, but clearly they don't call the Polaris Ranger the Jesus of ATVs for a reason.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davie W, who agrees there's bound to be a New Year's sale on last year's ATV models.

  • Draco Basileus

    His mistake was not having some hold his beer before he "got this".

  • Joe Schmopped

    Let's not throw the "Good Ol Boy" term around, willy-nilly. These are obviously illegals trying to find a novel way under the new wall.

  • Closet Nerd

    New head of Trump's Transportation Security Administration...

  • Munihausen

    You said the T-word. Begone.

  • Closet Nerd

    I try to not make political comments here but i couldn't resist.
    And I will NOT Begone! Been coming here for over 10 years

  • Bertw192

    I'm sure that beverage in his hand wasn't a factor.

    "only a fool tests the depth of the water with both feet"

  • WhiteEagle2

    I hope he...
    A) Has insurance on it
    B) Received his claim, before posting a public video of him deliberately driving into the water while holding a beer.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This reminds me of the time I went to a place in Kane, PA (north central Pennsylvania, not far from Bradford and Warren) where they had an event call the "Mud Runs" (obvious diarrhea pun of course... because what classy event wouldn't).

    One guy was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and people next to us in the crowd knew the guy. He goes balls out flying around this mud track hitting jumps and really trying hard to compete with dedicated trailered in trucks. The guy rolled over at the start of the third lap and beer cans went flying. The people next to us were laughing their ass off saying "that's his daily driver..."

    At least I think that's how it went. I started drinking at 9am that Saturday and didn't stop until about midnight Sunday.

  • Oma C. Jones

