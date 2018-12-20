Guy Drinks A 30-Year Old Coors Can He Found In A River

December 20, 2018

Because waste not, want not, this is a video of a guy drinking what he estimates to be a 30-year old can of Coors that he found in a nearby river. I would have done the exact same thing, although I probably wouldn't have brought it back to the house to drink, I would have just slammed it right there on the spot lest a bear try to fight me for it on the way home. "ROAR!" Oh hell no, Smokey, finders keepers.

Keep going for the "Look at that froth from the 80's!"

Thanks to Clint, who agrees when in doubt, chug it.

