Guy Demonstrates Tesla's Whoopee Cushion Mode Included In Latest Update

This is a video of a man delightedly demonstrating the 'Emissions Testing Mode' included in the latest firmware update for Teslas. You can choose from seven different fart sounds, which can either play when you use your turn signal (which nobody does but maybe this will get people to start), or on demand by pressing the left steering scroll wheel. You can even pick which seat you want the sound to appear to come from. Man, what a time to be an eight-year old driving a Tesla! "Don't act like you don't like it." Hands down the most important automotive innovation since the wheel.

Keep going for the video, as well as a longer one of a guy guying through two additional new Easter eggs (Romance Mode -- a video of a fireplace playing in the center console screen, and Pole Position -- a playable remake of the Atari classic racing game with a Tesla on Mars, can only be played in park using the actual steering wheel).

Thanks to Shannon and Ted MR, who agree space ship sound effects should be the obvious next update.