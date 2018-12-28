Guy Demonstrates Tesla's Whoopee Cushion Mode Included In Latest Update

December 28, 2018

whoopee-cushion-tesla.jpg

This is a video of a man delightedly demonstrating the 'Emissions Testing Mode' included in the latest firmware update for Teslas. You can choose from seven different fart sounds, which can either play when you use your turn signal (which nobody does but maybe this will get people to start), or on demand by pressing the left steering scroll wheel. You can even pick which seat you want the sound to appear to come from. Man, what a time to be an eight-year old driving a Tesla! "Don't act like you don't like it." Hands down the most important automotive innovation since the wheel.

Keep going for the video, as well as a longer one of a guy guying through two additional new Easter eggs (Romance Mode -- a video of a fireplace playing in the center console screen, and Pole Position -- a playable remake of the Atari classic racing game with a Tesla on Mars, can only be played in park using the actual steering wheel).

Thanks to Shannon and Ted MR, who agree space ship sound effects should be the obvious next update.

  • Deksam

    My cellphone's ringer is a long fart. Some people think it's a gas. Others think it stinks.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Where's the mode that shouts Elon's latest crazy tweet at the jerk who just cut you off?

  • Hilda J. Brown

  • Ollie Williams

    "a longer one of a guy guying through"

    You need to hire me to be your editor, GW. I'll take payment in sexual favors.

  • Nicholas Conrad
    I'll take payment in sexual favors.

    Giving or receiving?

  • Ollie Williams

    The only answer is both.

