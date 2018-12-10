Guy Demonstrates His Sword Mastery With Video Game Effects Added

This is a video of Youtuber Misozi-Salaryman slicing and dicing with a variety of different swords, which video editor Vasco added some sweet video game effects to. I'm into it. Of course I'm into swordplay in general and spend every afternoon when I get home from school in the backyard swinging a stick around like a katana. "Does your mom know you do that?" No she does not and *pointing stick menacingly* she's not going to either.

Keep going for the video.

