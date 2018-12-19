Guy Creates Inverted Fire Tornadoes In Blown Bubbles
Because everyone needs a hobby and bubbles and fire are both great options, these are four videos of Youtuber Dustin Skye creating inverted fire tornadoes in bubbles he's blown. They're impressive, but still -- four separate videos? By the time I finished the last one I swore to myself I could die happy if I never saw another inverted fire tornado in a bubble in my entire life.
Keep going for the videos, the fourth of which is slow motion and I was just kidding Dustin, I love this stuff.
Thanks to K Diddie, who knows what I like, and I like blowing bubbles and fire.
