Guy Creates Helmet That Makes His Eyes Glow Like Thor's (With UV Lights And UV-Reactive Contacts)

This is a video of Youtuber KyleofAsgard discussing and demonstrating how he built a Thor helmet that makes his eyes glow sort of like the CGI effect from the movies. Basically the helmet has two small strips of battery powered UV LEDs that shine above his eyes, and he's wearing UV-reactive contact lenses. It's really not that complicated. It's really probably not that good for your eyes either.

Keep going for the instructional video.

Thanks to Claudia, who agrees this is perfect for eventually being able to see through your eyelids.