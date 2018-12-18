Guy Builds A Glitter Bomb Fart-Spray Package To Get Back At Package Thieves

This is a video of ex-NASA engineer Mark Rober discussing the build of his glitter bomb bait package that spreads a full pound of the finest-particle glitter he could find and follows it up with fart spray. He then shows the result of the package being taken. Admittedly, that's a pretty solid build. Way too expensive (it also has four cameras inside) and over-engineered, but solid. Call me old fashioned, but I like to disguise myself as a bush and chase after package thieves with a baseball bat. Shhhhhh -- here comes somebody. RAAAWR -- WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU'RE DOING?! Oh shit, my bad, wait -- come back! Dammit, there went my pizza.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew, Ian and MSA, who agree apparently revenge is a dish best served with glitter and stank.