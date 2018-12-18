Guy Builds A Glitter Bomb Fart-Spray Package To Get Back At Package Thieves

December 18, 2018

This is a video of ex-NASA engineer Mark Rober discussing the build of his glitter bomb bait package that spreads a full pound of the finest-particle glitter he could find and follows it up with fart spray. He then shows the result of the package being taken. Admittedly, that's a pretty solid build. Way too expensive (it also has four cameras inside) and over-engineered, but solid. Call me old fashioned, but I like to disguise myself as a bush and chase after package thieves with a baseball bat. Shhhhhh -- here comes somebody. RAAAWR -- WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU'RE DOING?! Oh shit, my bad, wait -- come back! Dammit, there went my pizza.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew, Ian and MSA, who agree apparently revenge is a dish best served with glitter and stank.

  • Kane Harrison

    Replace the glitter with fleas.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    i feel like if i actually mailed this to myself and let it get stolen I'd somehow be the one arrested

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is great but add a pinch of anthrax next time.

  • Tigerh8r

    I'm skeptical.

    Glitter instead of dye bomb, fart spray instead of pepper spray, and the guy who (allegedly) doesn't know he's being recorded narrates his feelings in the parking garage (to whom?).

    I think this is theater.

  • Bling Nye

    "Thinking out loud" is a thing. I do it all the time. Especially when I'm alone. *shrug*

  • KingCraigers

    What if we just start leaving actual bombs for package thieves? Like, small enough to do localized damage but no collateral? Bet people would stop pretty quick.

  • Tigerh8r

    Are you wearing a hoodie and avaitors right now?

  • Bling Nye

    Fucking BRAVO, man. I have the weirdest justice boner right now.

  • Munihausen

    Love this - great work. I appreciate how offended these thieves are.

  • FearlessFarris

    Yup. They just feel such an entitlement to your belongings. They don't even know or care what's in the box in most cases.

  • Ollie Williams

    Where the fuck does this guy live that there are this many people who steal packages? Jesus. I guess it's nice to know I live in a decent neighborhood.

  • Beard

    Los Angeles... *shudders*

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

  • FearlessFarris

    I'm guessing it's California.

  • sizzlepants

    I guess it depends on how many other friends wanted to borrow it for 'a few days'.

  • FearlessFarris

    Should have flung nail polish and sprayed a fine mist of live flu virus.

    Package thieves are the absolute worst.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Nail polish, yes.
    Viruses, no.

  • FearlessFarris

    How about at least a really prolonged and miserable strain of the common cold?

  • Bling Nye

    I vote for norovirus, I'd rather have them shitting and puking their brains out for 48+ hours straight, going from hoping they don't die to wishing they would.

  • Ollie Williams

    Anthrax is the only solution.

