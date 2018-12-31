Great Internet Debates: Sesame Street's Grover Sounding Like He Drops An F-Bomb

Note: I'd recommend watching the video first.

The latest in the internet's Yanny vs Laurel debates, this is a video of Sesame Street's Grover in which he sounds like he drops an f-bomb, saying "Yes, yes, that's a f***ing excellent idea." Of course he doesn't really curse, he's actually saying "Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea." Admittedly, when I first listened to it all I could hear was the curse, presumably because that's what I was expectign. Then when I read what he was actually saying I couldn't hear the f-bomb at all any more. Weird! Then I realized I didn't care and ate two cold Pop-Tarts at once, one stacked on top of the other. "Did you at least heat them up first?" I sure as hell did not. "You're a monster." Oh I know.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to becca b, who didn't hear anything but a blue and black dress.