Great Internet Debates: Sesame Street's Grover Sounding Like He Drops An F-Bomb

December 31, 2018

Note: I'd recommend watching the video first.

The latest in the internet's Yanny vs Laurel debates, this is a video of Sesame Street's Grover in which he sounds like he drops an f-bomb, saying "Yes, yes, that's a f***ing excellent idea." Of course he doesn't really curse, he's actually saying "Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea." Admittedly, when I first listened to it all I could hear was the curse, presumably because that's what I was expectign. Then when I read what he was actually saying I couldn't hear the f-bomb at all any more. Weird! Then I realized I didn't care and ate two cold Pop-Tarts at once, one stacked on top of the other. "Did you at least heat them up first?" I sure as hell did not. "You're a monster." Oh I know.

Thanks again to becca b, who didn't hear anything but a blue and black dress.

  • Crow

    I only hear him say "yanny"...

  • GeneralDisorder

    No way he said "that sounds like an excellent idea"... Nope. No way in hell... Except that's exactly what he said. Get your fucking ears checked if your don't hear that.

  • sizzlepants

    It might depend on where you're from and regional accents. I don't hear 'fuh-king' though, I hear fukken. Like a French Canadian speaking English at normal French speed.

  • Deksam

    F + ucking = That's...

    ... A Stretch, like krod2013 says.

  • Ollie Williams

    I can hear it both ways, depending on which I'm listening for.

  • Talon184

    I can't hear the f-bomb at all

  • Closet Nerd

    Craving Pop Tarts after watching Bird Box?

  • ...this is REALLY a stretch.

  • Closet Nerd

    Now that I know what he "really" says, i can hear both.
    I could only hear fucking before

  • Geekologie

    samez

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS You just know Elmo's going to drop the C word, but only in reference to Meh.

